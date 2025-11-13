eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EGAN. Wall Street Zen cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

eGain Stock Down 22.5%

EGAN traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 719,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,001. eGain has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $316.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.49.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 36.47%.The firm had revenue of $23.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.22 million. eGain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,870. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in eGain by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

