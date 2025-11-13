FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LAR Issued By Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LARFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LARGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LAR. Cormark upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. National Bank Financial raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.90 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance

Shares of LAR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $717.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR)

