FY2026 Earnings Forecast for LAR Issued By Scotiabank

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a report released on Wednesday, November 12th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Price Performance
Shares of LAR stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,709. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $717.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile
Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp.
