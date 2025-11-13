TokenFi (TOKEN) Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. TokenFi has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenFi has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One TokenFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi was first traded on October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for TokenFi is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.00681796 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $2,626,776.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

