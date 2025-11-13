Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK)

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 223.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Kodiak AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Saturday, October 11th. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak AI in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Kodiak AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDK traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.80. 522,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,580. Kodiak AI has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $420.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of -0.18.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDK. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth about $6,290,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak AI in the third quarter worth $4,228,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Kodiak AI in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak AI Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering.

