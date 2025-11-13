Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Announces Earnings Results

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.33, Zacks reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%.

Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ZLDPF traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.08, a current ratio of 15.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $115.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZLDPF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.

