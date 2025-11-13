Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Price Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) fell 9.3% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 820 to GBX 736. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lancashire traded as low as GBX 592 and last traded at GBX 593. 644,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,191,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 654.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 686.20.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lancashire

Insider Buying and Selling at Lancashire

Lancashire Stock Down 9.3%

In other Lancashire news, insider Philip Broadley purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 637 per share, for a total transaction of £29,939. Also, insider Bryan Joseph purchased 1,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 609 per share, with a total value of £7,308. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 33.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 651.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 617.12.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.