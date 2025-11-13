Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Paysign from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paysign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 927,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,887. Paysign has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Paysign had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 9.90%.The business had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Paysign has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paysign will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Paysign by 36.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysign during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Paysign during the third quarter valued at $69,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

