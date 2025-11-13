eCash (XEC) Trading 9.5% Higher This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. eCash has a market cap of $286.70 million and $6.87 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eCash has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102,957.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.85 or 0.00514633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00022960 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000027 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,946,882,797,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,885,922,580 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.