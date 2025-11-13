HC Wainwright Has Weak Forecast for uniQure FY2029 Earnings

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2029 EPS estimates for uniQure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.90. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for uniQure’s current full-year earnings is ($3.75) per share.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Mizuho boosted their target price on uniQure from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on uniQure in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of uniQure stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 738,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 58.4% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 471.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 185.5% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,558,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,723,000 after buying an additional 1,012,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in uniQure by 46.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,215,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 706,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at uniQure

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 226,316 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $9,383,061.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 651,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,009,282.84. This trade represents a 25.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 38,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $1,177,495.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,439 shares in the company, valued at $620,119.26. The trade was a 65.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 314,560 shares of company stock valued at $12,362,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

