Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.39 EPS

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.39), Zacks reports. Siemens had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.59%. Siemens updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.080-6.430 EPS.

Siemens Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY traded down $13.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.98. 125,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $91.57 and a fifty-two week high of $146.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIEGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Santander downgraded Siemens to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Siemens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Siemens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

