United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Announces Earnings Results

United Utilities Group (LON:UU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 52.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. United Utilities Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 6.35%.

United Utilities Group Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of UU traded down GBX 7.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,201. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 551.89, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,166.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,144.85.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UU has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,275 target price on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,261 to GBX 1,327 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,535 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,379.

About United Utilities Group

(Get Free Report)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.