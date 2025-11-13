Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Announces Earnings Results

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.77%.

Shares of ELP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 222,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the second quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 108,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 118,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

