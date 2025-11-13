Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Sells $435,000.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) Director Craig Barratt sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.8%
ISRG stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $567.72. 1,207,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,727. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $502.49.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
