MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded MDxHealth to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MDxHealth from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in MDxHealth in the third quarter worth $48,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, FreeGulliver LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000.

MDXH traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 216,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.33. The company has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $27.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 374.98% and a negative net margin of 34.98%. MDxHealth has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDxHealth will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

