NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Jefferies Financial Group

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities downgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.04 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bankshares lowered NuVista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Stock Up 0.2%
About NuVista Energy
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
