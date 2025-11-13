Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Releases Earnings Results

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Rakuten had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Shares of Rakuten stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 5,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,921. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.20. Rakuten has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Rakuten from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

