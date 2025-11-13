BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Releases Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BioStem Technologies Stock Down 11.0%

Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 81,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,462. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $23.25.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

