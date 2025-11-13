BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Releases Earnings Results

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
BioStem Technologies Stock Down 11.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS BSEM traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. 81,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,462. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21. BioStem Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $23.25.
BioStem Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BioStem Technologies
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Disney’s 2026 Outlook Brightens Under Iger’s Magic Touch
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Forget Netflix—Paramount Skydance’s $3B Plan Is Turning Heads on Wall Street
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
Receive News & Ratings for BioStem Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioStem Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.