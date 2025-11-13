Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.610–0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$69.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.9 million.

QMCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $20.00 target price on shares of Quantum in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of QMCO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 796,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,348. Quantum has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $94.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter. Quantum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.610–0.410 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quantum will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Quantum by 170.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,775,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

