VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million.

VistaGen Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 330,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.56. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VistaGen Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,655 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.