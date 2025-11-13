TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 329.48%.

TELA Bio Trading Down 2.6%

TELA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,960. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $43.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

