PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 2.8% After Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $65.15 and last traded at $65.33. 13,046,436 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 12,150,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Specifically, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

PayPal Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 726.0% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87,524 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

