SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Downgraded by Zacks Research to Hold

Zacks Research cut shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

SEIC traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 598,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,030. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $856,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. This trade represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,200. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 100.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 47,683 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SEI Investments by 30.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

