Investors Purchase Large Volume of TeraWulf Call Options (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 257,604 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 149,401 call options.

In related news, Director Amanda Fabiano sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $39,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,244.16. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 12.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 10.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 7.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in TeraWulf by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.68. 43,328,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,013,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.37 and a beta of 3.57. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 91.42% and a negative return on equity of 54.98%. The company had revenue of $50.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WULF. JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $18.25 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TeraWulf from $7.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.42.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

