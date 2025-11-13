Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $26.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Weyerhaeuser traded as low as $22.28 and last traded at $22.4430, with a volume of 6503749 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.45.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,318,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,848,000 after purchasing an additional 542,912 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,766,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,234,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,865,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,630,000 after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,502,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $509,460,000 after purchasing an additional 340,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 244.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

