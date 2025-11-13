BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Price

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Altius Minerals from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$34.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.83.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ALS

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.9%

About Altius Minerals

TSE ALS traded up C$1.24 on Wednesday, hitting C$43.72. 359,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,133. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$34.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.04. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$22.27 and a twelve month high of C$44.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.17.

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.