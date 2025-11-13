Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 9.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $1.50 to $1.00. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Beyond Meat traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01. 83,109,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 50,908,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1150.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $2.00 to $0.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 400.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $401.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.32.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.82 million. Beyond Meat has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

