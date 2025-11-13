Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.79.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.32. 1,888,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,977. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.13.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $161.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.97% and a negative net margin of 18.82%.Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 10,400 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $619,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 417,497 shares in the company, valued at $24,853,596.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,792 shares of company stock worth $940,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $65,161,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,687 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,159,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,084,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,231,000 after buying an additional 848,408 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 45.5% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,706,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,479,000 after buying an additional 846,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

