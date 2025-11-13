Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/31/2025 – Malibu Boats had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.

10/31/2025 – Malibu Boats had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/30/2025 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2025 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Malibu Boats had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Malibu Boats had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

