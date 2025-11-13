Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) & Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) Head to Head Analysis

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.2% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.53, indicating that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers 2.28% 11.73% 7.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moolec Science and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Moolec Science and Calavo Growers”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $5.62 million 0.41 -$7.31 million ($2.20) -0.26 Calavo Growers $693.71 million 0.56 -$1.08 million $0.88 24.89

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Moolec Science. Moolec Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calavo Growers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Moolec Science and Calavo Growers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 0 0 0.00 Calavo Growers 0 2 1 0 2.33

Calavo Growers has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.65%. Given Calavo Growers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Moolec Science.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Moolec Science on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moolec Science

(Get Free Report)

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. It offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, The Family of Fresh, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

