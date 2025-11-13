Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

GTBIF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,912. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.77%.The business had revenue of $291.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

