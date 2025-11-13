PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Issues Earnings Results

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40), Zacks reports.
Shares of PMVP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $1.84.
In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,975,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,442.32. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.57% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
