Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.12.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 457,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $221.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.94% and a negative net margin of 404.85%.The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voyager Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nathan D. Jorgensen sold 7,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $36,643.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 123,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,926.52. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

