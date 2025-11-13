Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Barclays from $214.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $209.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SEA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.90 price objective (up from $178.20) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on SEA from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.39.

SEA stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,218,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,452. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.30. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 1.55.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. SEA had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in SEA by 4.7% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 176,803 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SEA by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 60.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 14.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,358 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

