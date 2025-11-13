Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. 645,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,188. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $667.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.89 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Steven Madden has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.410-0.460 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,316,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $221,542,000 after acquiring an additional 218,785 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,802,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,941,000 after purchasing an additional 84,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,720,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,077,000 after purchasing an additional 334,058 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,452,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after buying an additional 106,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,046,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

