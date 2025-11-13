Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 4,000 Shares

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,319,101.85. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $59.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,078,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542,193. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.58 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

