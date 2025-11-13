Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 13th (ALS, AMC, APH, ARCT, BDT, BHVN, BYD, CAE, CCL.B, CCO)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, November 13th:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target boosted by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$37.00 to C$40.00.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $2.70 to $2.30. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $143.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $12.00 to $9.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$34.00.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $28.00 to $14.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$275.00 to C$280.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$46.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$46.50 to C$49.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$92.00 to C$103.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$94.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$90.00 to C$94.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$97.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$142.00 to C$150.00.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$160.00 to C$150.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$14.00 to C$18.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$20.00.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $71.00 to $76.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $41.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$19.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$22.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $279.00 to $310.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $340.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $352.00 to $325.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $16.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$81.00 to C$88.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$85.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$85.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$77.00 to C$84.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$85.00.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $35.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$26.00.

Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $39.00 to $40.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $3.00 to $3.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$58.50 to C$67.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.50 to C$63.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $90.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$96.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$88.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $2.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$123.00.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $239.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $526.00 to $587.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$57.00.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$25.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.75.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $72.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$76.00.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $90.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$16.00.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$19.00.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $86.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $226.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$9.25 to C$9.50.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $64.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$11.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $258.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $70.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$105.00 to C$108.00.

