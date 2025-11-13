uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of uniQure from $28.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on uniQure from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on uniQure in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Get uniQure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,028. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.59. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 1,010.74% and a negative net margin of 1,387.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 217,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,975,150. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 31,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $856,890.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,352.70. This represents a 43.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,560 shares of company stock worth $12,362,568. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in uniQure by 58.4% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 4,792,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,572 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,939,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,593,000 after purchasing an additional 189,029 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 101,598 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,217,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.