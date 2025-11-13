Centerspace’s (CSR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Centerspace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centerspace in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSR

Centerspace Price Performance

Centerspace stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.36. 357,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,462. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 998.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Centerspace by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.