Solgold (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Solgold PLC (OTCMKTS:SLGGF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 20351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2550.

Solgold Stock Up 3.9%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16.

About Solgold

(Get Free Report)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.