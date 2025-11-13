Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 307 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $59.14.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

