Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the previous session’s volume of 307 shares.The stock last traded at $58.18 and had previously closed at $59.14.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Down 1.7%
The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.72.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Forget Netflix—Paramount Skydance’s $3B Plan Is Turning Heads on Wall Street
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.