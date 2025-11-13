Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,693,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,844,680. The stock has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 89.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 96.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

