ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.2160. Approximately 19,324,847 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 20,990,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.28.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, November 20th. The 1-4 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 19th.
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
