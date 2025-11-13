Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Installed Building Products (IBP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):

11/10/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Installed Building Products was given a new $265.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

11/6/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $184.00 to $203.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2025 – Installed Building Products is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Installed Building Products had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Installed Building Products was given a new $240.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

10/4/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Installed Building Products had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,218. This trade represents a 17.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 3,186 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $877,073.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,933.44. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,978. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

