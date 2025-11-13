Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.09 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 130544 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.99.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$130.80 million, a PE ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.45.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration company operating in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company develops and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Bonterra operates in one industry and has only one reportable segment. Its assets consist of crude oil and natural gas assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.