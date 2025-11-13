CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) CTO Sells $136,455.36 in Stock

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $136,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,405.12. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Raymond Woo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 3rd, Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of CeriBell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $139,344.48.

Shares of CeriBell stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,063. The company has a market cap of $462.82 million and a PE ratio of -8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.50. CeriBell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

CeriBell ( NASDAQ:CBLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that CeriBell, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLL. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CeriBell by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 786,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 414,500 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in CeriBell by 448.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 476,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,584 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CeriBell by 6,424.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 374,179 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 796,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 260,116 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

