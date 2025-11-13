YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.1850, with a volume of 20325435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

Get YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 8,479.0%.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.