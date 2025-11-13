YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CONY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.1850, with a volume of 20325435 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Down 7.4%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.0932 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 8,479.0%.
Institutional Trading of YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (CONY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Coinbase Global Inc stock (COIN) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys CONY was launched on Aug 14, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.
