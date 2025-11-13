Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Bear PLC (LON:NTBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 120.75 and last traded at GBX 120.75, with a volume of 144216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.

The firm has a market cap of £16.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 91.15.

Northern Bear PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides building and support services to local authorities, housing associations, NHS trusts, universities, construction companies, and national house builders in Northern England and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roofing Activities, Materials Handling Activities, and Specialist Building Services Activities.

