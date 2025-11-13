Head to Head Survey: RTX (NYSE:RTX) vs. Redwire (NYSE:RDW)

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) and RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Redwire and RTX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwire 2 2 6 0 2.40 RTX 0 5 14 2 2.86

Redwire presently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.78%. RTX has a consensus target price of $178.47, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Redwire’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than RTX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwire -70.32% -16.24% -7.20% RTX 7.67% 13.28% 5.12%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Redwire and RTX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Redwire has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTX has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redwire and RTX”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwire $296.15 million 2.73 -$114.32 million ($3.17) -1.77 RTX $85.99 billion 2.71 $4.77 billion $4.87 35.67

RTX has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire. Redwire is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RTX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of Redwire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of RTX shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Redwire shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of RTX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RTX beats Redwire on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft. It offers software suite that enables digital engineering and generation of high-fidelity, interactive modeling and simulations of individual components, entire spacecraft, and full constellations in a cloud-based environment. In addition, the company microgravity payloads, radio frequency systems, antennas, star trackers, platforms, and in-space manufacturing and biotech facilities. Redwire Corporation is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, including oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; battlespace, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and asset and information management services. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units. The Raytheon segment provides defensive and offensive threat detection, tracking, and mitigation capabilities for U.S., foreign government, and commercial customers. The company was formerly known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation and changed its name to RTX Corporation in July 2023. RTX Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

