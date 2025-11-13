Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $3.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Kopin in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

KOPN stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.56. 5,188,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,545. Kopin has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $415.97 million, a P/E ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 2.97.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Kopin had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kopin by 43.7% during the second quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 322,205 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kopin by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 7,981,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 255,450 shares during the period. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

