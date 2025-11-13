Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Posts Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Skinvisible Stock Performance

SKVI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Skinvisible has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Skinvisible Company Profile

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and other markets.

