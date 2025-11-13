Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Posts Earnings Results

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Skinvisible Stock Performance
SKVI traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Skinvisible has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04.
Skinvisible Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Skinvisible
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- AMD to $300 Looks Easy—Here’s Why $500 Could Be Next
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- $5B+ in Buybacks: What DraftKings, AppLovin, and Altria Are Telling You
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 4 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy as Investors Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Skinvisible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skinvisible and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.